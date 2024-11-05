New York Times tech workers on strike

Tech staff at the New York Times are striking for better pay and conditions.
The guild said in a statement that its members would protest daily outside the company's headquarters starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.
"They have left us no choice but to demonstrate the power of our labor on the picket line," Kathy Zhang, the guild's unit chair, said in the statement. "Nevertheless, we stand ready to bargain and get this contract across the finish line."
The guild said it was asking readers to honor its digital picket line by not playing Times Games products, such as Wordle, and not using the Cooking app. It added that it had filed numerous unfair labor practice charges against The Times with the National Labor Relations Board over the company's return-to-office mandates and its attempts to interrogate members about their intentions to strike.
Slow progress calls for timely action.
The Times Tech Guild, the country's biggest union of tech workers with collective bargaining rights, was certified in a National Labor Relations Board election in March 2022. It has been negotiating for a contract since then.
Boeing workers recently won an improved offer after taking similar action there.
Leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district in Seattle said 59% of members who cast ballots agreed to approve the company's fourth formal offer and the third put to a vote. The deal includes a 38% wage increase over four years, and ratification and productivity bonuses.