New York Times tech workers on strike

Tech staff at the New York Times are striking for better pay and conditions.

The guild said in a statement that its members would protest daily outside the company's headquarters starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.

"They have left us no choice but to demonstrate the power of our labor on the picket line," Kathy Zhang, the guild's unit chair, said in the statement. "Nevertheless, we stand ready to bargain and get this contract across the finish line."

The guild said it was asking readers to honor its digital picket line by not playing Times Games products, such as Wordle, and not using the Cooking app. It added that it had filed numerous unfair labor practice charges against The Times with the National Labor Relations Board over the company's return-to-office mandates and its attempts to interrogate members about their intentions to strike.