Weezer releases new Blue Album Arcade Game in celebration of the album's 30th anniversary

Weezer has never shied away from embarrassing the absolute corniest gimmicks. Whether its Weezer Wordle, or covering "Africa" by Toto, Rivers Cuomo and crew have often worn their Geek Rock crowns with pride.

Now, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album, the band has released an old school arcade game called Weezer's Sweater Saga.

The Sweater Saga is only available to play at Brooklyn Projects in Los Angeles—a hip shop located just down the street from the house where the band lived as they wrote their first record. It'll be there through the end of the year. But, like all good sweaters, it will eventually unravel and leave you lying on the floor, undone.