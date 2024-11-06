Cat catches mouse — but instead of killing it, he invites the little guy over for dinner (video)

A cat named Chewie catches mice nearly every day, says his owner — usually to the little critter's detriment, of course. So it was quite surprising when Chewie not only brought home a live mouse, but then invited him to dinner.

And while the cute gray mouse sat on the cat's plate, nibbling on kibble, the kitty even checked on his dinner guest with a sniff to make sure all was going well. Or so it seems.

Commenters had a different take. "He's fattening the mouse up before he eats him," said one, while another joked, "Bros giving him his last supper." Fortunately, the TikToker who posted the clip later gave an update, showing the mouse enjoying yet another kibble feast — this time in their greenhouse, "safe from the cats now." Phew. (See video below, posted by Abbie Anne.)

Via Newsweek

