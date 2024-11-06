Fortnite OG rumored to be coming back fulltime

The fans went wild when the long-running video game Fortnite brought back its original maps and weapons.

November 5th, 2023, was one of the biggest days in online video game history last year. Over forty four million players jumped in to see the OG Fortnite Island. Folks racked up elims on the island for a combined one hundred million hours! After a month, Epic took the game away. There are rumors it'll return as a full-time play option soon.

Shifty Shafts? Snobby Shores? If I recall, my squad really likes to go black tops.

Last year, Fortnite OG saw the temporary return of locations and loot from Chapter 1 Season 5 through to 10, with a full month-long season dedicated to the throwback. After it wrapped up, Epic Games was quick to tease its return, posting on Twitter that it "far exceeded our expectations. So much so that we'd like to bring it back." Considering that last weekend saw the start of Chapter 2 Remix (which is essentially the same idea, except with Chapter 2 content), it seemed like the developers could have just been referring to that, but according to Fortnite news and leaks accounts HYPEX and ShiinaBR, those plans may be way bigger. According to an "anonymous source," Fortnite OG will return full time in December, with all 10 Chapter 1 seasons to come back "monthly." It's claimed that only OG loot and weapons will be available, so it sounds like a faithful classic experience, but thankfully, Zero Build will reportedly be supported as well as the regular build mode, even though it was only added in 2022. GamesRadar

