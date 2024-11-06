Hilarity and hysteria ensue when raccoon lands inside NYC airport (video)

A raccoon came in for an unexpected landing inside New Yorker's La Guardia Airport yesterday. It broke through the suspended ceiling and hung from a cable. The incident occurred near the Spririt Airline counter which makes complete sense. Watch the video below originally posted to social media by witness Ahmad Anonimis.

"The raccoon ran by the terminal's TSA security checkpoint as a man in a green jacket attempted to trap it in a large transparent trash can," Gothamist reports.

The raccoon was spotted again, captured, and released outside. According to a Spirit spokesperon, the airline is "addressing the matter with a professional wildlife control company."

