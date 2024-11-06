Junocam captures amazing new images of Jupiter

Junocam is attached to NASA's Juno probe in orbit around Jupiter, and has vastly outperformed its specification, sending home unexpectedly clear images of its moons as well as the swirling gas giant itself. The latest images, presented with enhanced color, show an incredible profusion of marbled detail. The planet looks like an immense ball of boiling clouds.

ASA / JPL / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Thomas Thomopoulos © cc by

Perhaps this will make up for the slow unraveling of the great red spot, which may come and go over time.

