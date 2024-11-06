Kamala Harris concedes the election, but "not the fight that fueled this campaign" (video)

Kamala Harris acted far more presidential than Donald Trump ever did when she gave her concession speech at Howard University today.

"I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election," the Vice President said, stating a fundamental principle of American democracy that Trump has never grasped.

"When we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it," she continued, speaking to a tearful, emotional crowd while delivering a message aimed squarely at the Big Liar himself.

"At the same time, in our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president, or a party, but to the Constitution of the United States. And loyalty to our conscience and to our God," she said. "My allegiance to all three is why I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign."

And the fight, she explains, is "for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people…That is a fight I will never give up." And with Trump at the helm, that's going to be one long, ugly fight. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

