Nintendo Wii gutted and filled with modern PC parts instead

Nintendo's Wii, while not as wee as its modern handhelds, was a compact console and its minimal design—slimmer than a 2006 Mac Mini and nicer to look at!—helped revive the company's fortunes after the slow-selling Gamecube. Now, nearly twenty years later, one Wii got some powerful upgrades in the form of modern PC parts. Matt gutted it and stuffed in the components of a Minisforum UM773 Lite, among the best mini PCs for games. It wasn't an easy conversion, either: Dremeling, 3D-printed mounting parts and precision wiring and soldering were required along the way.

"You can always remove more material. You can't add it back," he cautions.

Nintendo, never a fan of this sort of thing, might not want you to see how well its old 3D games run on modern PC hardware either.

Previously:

• Doom for Nintendo Alarmo

• Thoughts on the Nintendo Switch from a Gameboy aficionado

• A portable dock for my Nintendo Switch