Rushing rapids and staircase waterfall inside massively flooded Guitar Center (video)

No smoke, just water in the Sherman Oaks, California location of Guitar Center yesterday after two cars collided outside the store and knocked over a fire hydrant. The broken pipe released a continuous torrent of water onto the roof of the Guitar Center. Eventually, the roof collapsed and the store was completely flooded.

Former employee Gabe Maska happened to be visiting at the time and posted the below video to his Facebook page.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a 78-year-old man was transported to the hospital in fair condition. Guitar Center and Google have marked that particular location as closed.

