Strategy games place you in command of ant armies

Empire of the Ants is a strategy game coming to consoles and computers tomorrow. You command an army of ants—an intriguing but rarely-tackled take on the genre that updates an earlier title released 24 years ago on Windows and has contemporary comeptition in the form of Empires of the Undergrowth.

Conquer enemy nests and lead your colony through the perils of the forest in this groundbreaking RTS. Empire of the Ants is a photorealistic, third-person real-time strategy game where you command your insect legions in epic battles.

PC Gamer published a preview a while back. It's fun, writes Tyler Wilde: "I really enjoyed running around as a tiny ant in this upcoming RTS." From user reviews it sounds like Empire is more about exploration, issuing commands and watching the results, whereas Empires leans harder into the wargame of strategy and tactics.

Not to be confused with the 1977 Joan Collins horror "classic" Empire of the Ants, which I didn't know existed until I googled the game, and will be watching forthwith.