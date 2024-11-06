Tech billionaires rush to congratulate Trump on social media

Why are Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk so happy today?

Because with Trump in office, they can realize their dream of becoming trillionaires. Here's what they xitted and threaded today:

Musk: $285 billion: "It is morning in America again."



Zuckerberg: $206 billion: "Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration."



Bezos: $222 billion: "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love."`

In late 2022, the bottom half of U.S. households had a total wealth of $4.1 trillion, while 735 billionaires had a combined wealth of $4.5 trillion.

