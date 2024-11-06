Tired of paying full price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Here's how you can save

TL;DR: Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $36.49 (reg. $50) through November 10.

What's not to love about Xbox? It makes us forget about the reality of adulting (we really hate it) and lets us connect with our friends without ever leaving the house. Unfortunately, being a committed Xbox gamer also means paying for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to amp up your sessions.

If you're tired of paying full price for your membership, we've got the deal for you: three months for only $36.49 (reg. $50). New and current Game Pass holders are eligible for this deal. The best part? You could stack up to five of these subscriptions to enjoy up to 15 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You'll get access to an incredible library of 500+ games for your Xbox console, PC, phone, or tablet, and no, these aren't boring old titles. You'll feel like the ultimate VIP since you'll be able to access day-one releases like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, just to name a few!

But hold up—you're not just getting immediate access to the latest and greatest games. Check out what else Game Pass Ultimate gets you:

Exclusive member deals and discounts to enhance your gaming

Cloud support for compatible gaming titles

Add-ons like in-game cosmetics, consumables, partner offers, etc.

A free EA play membership for even greater access to titles, member rewards, and more

This membership lasts for three months, but it's stackable. What does that mean? You could purchase up to five memberships for your Xbox account and get 15 months of Game Pass Ultimate. If you're feeling generous this holiday season, you could grab 'em and gift it to your favorite gamers.

Xbox gaming doesn't need to make a dent in your wallet.

Save on your Xbox gaming enhancements by grabbing this stackable 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for just $36.49 while supplies last. This offer ends November 10 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

