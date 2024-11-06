Trump revenge list: politicians, prosecutors and journalists targeted for retaliation

Some of Trump's supporters dismissed his threats of prosecution, imprisonment, deportation, and even execution of people he doesn't like as just talk. But many of his close advisers believe the soon-to-be President means business this time around, and expect him to follow through on his threats.



They cite three reasons: Trump doesn't have to worry about reelection, a recent Supreme Court ruling gives him immunity, and he's going to appoint loyalist officials who will do his bidding without question.



A detailed report by Politico's Josh Gerstein lays out Donald Trump's long list of enemies targeted for retribution. Here's a summary:

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT/LEGAL FIGURES:

Jack Smith: "Should be thrown out of the country" and "must go to prison"

Alvin Bragg: "The district attorney should be prosecuted"

Letitia James: "Should be arrested and punished accordingly"

Judge Arthur Engoron: "Should be arrested and punished accordingly"

Mark Pomerantz: Claimed he could face felony charges for "disclosing secret grand jury information"

POLITICAL FIGURES:

Joe Biden: "Should be arrested for treason"

Kamala Harris: "Should be impeached and prosecuted" for border policies

Barack Obama: Called for "public military tribunals"

Hillary Clinton: Should face "the same sort of criminal prosecutions" as him

Nancy Pelosi: "Should be prosecuted" for multiple alleged actions

Liz Cheney: "Should go to jail" and "guilty of treason"

Adam Schiff: "Should be prosecuted for the damage he has done to our Country"

Jamaal Bowman: "Must suffer their same fate" as J6 defendants

MILITARY/INTELLIGENCE:

Gen. Mark Milley: Suggested his actions warranted death penalty for alleged treason

James Comey: "Should be prosecuted" for alleged classified information leaks

51 intelligence professionals who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter: "Should be prosecuted"

MEDIA:

POLITICO staff: "Put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the publisher and editor to the list"

Suggested using prison rape threats to get information: "When the reporter learns that he's going to be married in two days to a certain prisoner that's extremely strong, tough and mean, he will say… 'Here's the leaker. Get me the hell out of here.'"

OTHERS:

Mark Zuckerberg: Warned he would "spend the rest of his life in prison" if he does "anything illegal"

Michael Cohen: "Should be prosecuted for lying"

Biden family: "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family."

Jan 6 Committee members: "Should be tried for Fraud and Treason"

