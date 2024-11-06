Watch this clever Japanese rice ball hack

Japan's beloved convenience store onigiri (rice balls) just got even better, thanks to a clever hack shared by Zen-Noh, the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives Group. While these triangular treats are already celebrated for being tasty, affordable, and portable, their unique wrapper design has sometimes proved challenging for newcomers.

Traditional opening methods involve tearing the central strip and removing the wrapper's bottom corners to keep the seaweed crisp until eating. However, Zen-Noh has revealed an ingenious improvement: after removing the wrapper's corners, turn them upside down and place them back on the rice ball's lower edges. This transforms the wrapper into a convenient holder, keeping your hands clean while eating.

"Not only can you cleanly remove the wrapper, you can keep your hands/fingers clean as you eat too!" explains SoraNews24.