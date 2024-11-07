Canada bans Tik Tok from operating in country, but allows the app to stay

Canadians can still use Tik Tok, but the Chinese-owned company is now forbidden from doing business there. CBC News reports that "the advice of Canada's security and intelligence community" factored into the government's decision to shut down its offices in Toronto and Vancouver.

"We came to the conclusion that these activities that were conducted in Canada by TikTok and their offices would be injurious to national security," Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne told the broadcaster. "I'm not at liberty to go into much detail, but I know Canadians would understand when you're saying the government of Canada is taking measures to protect national security, that's serious."

The vague implication of spying, etc., justifies limiting the reach of a foreign-owned media company. Tik Tok, as brain-rotting as it is, is no more harmful than Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. It's Chinese ownership that provides the motive to ban it—a fact made blatant in the U.S., where claims of harm are comically belied by demands to sell it to U.S.-based competitors.

