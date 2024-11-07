Dozens of monkeys escaped South Carolina research facility, residents told to lock doors and windows

More than forty monkeys escaped a research facility in Beaufort County, South Carolina, and authorities are urging residents to lock their doors and windows.

The rhesus macaques were inmates of the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center that, the company's site states, "provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide."

Apparently, an employee forgot to lock the enclosure. The situation is "frustrating," says Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard, and he "is hoping for a happy ending."

From CBS News:

Authorities said the primates were "very young females weighing approximately 6-7 lbs" and had never been used for testing due to their age. "Alpha Genesis currently have eyes on the primates and are working to entice them with food," police said, describing the monkeys as "skittish." "Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes," police said earlier. "If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them."

This sounds like the opening of a science fiction movie. Monkeys together strong!

