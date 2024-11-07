Harris campaign advisor David Plouffe blames Biden for her loss — then zaps X account after swift backlash

Kamala Harris' campaign advisor David Plouffe threw shade at President Biden on social media after her loss on Tuesday — and then deleted not just his X post but his entire account, apparently because of some swift backlash.

"We dug out of a deep hole but not enough. A devastating loss," his post said, in part.

But blaming her loss on a "deep hole" wasn't received kindly, according to Mediaite, with one person calling Plouffe a "sanctimonious ass," and another describing his post as "unproductive," adding, "Joe Biden is the President of the United States and won without [Plouffe]. He successfully beat Donald Trump – something [Plouffe] never did."

"Amid the pile on, Plouffe deleted his account late Wednesday night without explanation," reports Mediaite.

Anger is only the second of the five stages of grief, and that is where a lot of people are at right now, with fingers furiously pointing at everyone from President Biden to white women to Latino and Black men — and all men in general — to just about anyone else you can think of.

But when it comes to cults, you can't really blame anyone but the power-hungry cult leader — and the volatile societal circumstances that make it possible to hijack people's minds in the first place.

