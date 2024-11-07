Hilarious doggo "standing like a human man" pees into hole with perfect aim (video)

I've seen pissy men who look like pitbulls, but I've never seen a pitbull who pisses like a man — until this doggo came along.

Standing up on his hind legs, this hilarious dog confidently pees into the hole of a four-sided litter box as if he's just come back from a night out on the town.

And "his aim is better than most actual human men," as his owner says on her TikTok page. Let's just hope the pup's feline housemate was finished using the bathroom before he swaggered in. (See video below, posted by samantics4.)

Via Newsweek

