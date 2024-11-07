How to set your iPhone to auto-reply STOP to spam robotexts

Election or not, I receive far too many spam robotexts. Creative coder Nolen Royalty created an elegant iOS automation that auto-replies STOP to unknown numbers, and kindly shared it with the world.

Here is the logic:

Make an automation that runs whenever a message contains " "

Have it do the following:

* Get phone numbers from shortcut input; call that P

* Find all contacts where ALL of the following are true:

* Phone Number is P

* Company is not "ignore" (this is mostly for testing)

* Assign those contacts to C

* If C does not have any value

* Send STOP to P

* Otherwise do nothing

"It'd be nice if there was a real way to opt out of texts like this!" Royalty writes.

(via WAXY)

Previously:

• FCC takes on scam texting epidemic with new regulations

• Judge caught on video texting bailiff hundreds of trash-talking messages in the midst of a murder trial