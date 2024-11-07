How to set your iPhone to auto-reply STOP to spam robotexts

Election or not, I receive far too many spam robotexts. Creative coder Nolen Royalty created an elegant iOS automation that auto-replies STOP to unknown numbers, and kindly shared it with the world.
Here is the logic:
Make an automation that runs whenever a message contains " "
Have it do the following:
* Get phone numbers from shortcut input; call that P
* Find all contacts where ALL of the following are true:
* Phone Number is P
* Company is not "ignore" (this is mostly for testing)
* Assign those contacts to C
* If C does not have any value
* Send STOP to P
* Otherwise do nothing
"It'd be nice if there was a real way to opt out of texts like this!" Royalty writes.
(via WAXY)
