I irrationally want a Mac M4 Mini

The new Apple Mac Mini is tiny, powerful and cheap. At $600, the computer sounds too good to be true and I am mightily tempted, but there is nothing new it'd do for me. I run a 2022 M2 Air, which gets me where I need to go, even if I rarely use it as a laptop. This review by Marques Brownlee, however, really sells the unit.

If I wanted more ports, more throughput on the ports, and slightly more CPU power than I won't likely ever need, this Mini is the path. I love Brownlee's take on the power button placement; it's annoying and doesn't matter. I almost always use my M2 Air plugged in and closed, and the power button requires that I open and close the shell.

