Junior and Trump just set impossible Cabinet requirement: Looking for people "who don't think they know better" (video)

Junior Trump has just informed us that he and Daddy Trump are already vetting potential Cabinet members to make sure that nobody in the new administration is as smart as the mad king.

"I want to make sure…the people who don't think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States — I want to make sure that those people are in his Cabinet," said Don Jr, who, even under such challenging requirements, should have an excellent chance himself of landing a top Cabinet position.

But with the stable genius' long history of brilliant moves — e.g., staring right into the sun, suggesting that Americans inject bleach to cure Covid, forecasting a hurricane with a fake map drawn with a Sharpie, saying he met with the president of the Virgin Islands (who happened to be himself), praising the nonexistent African country of Nambia, etc. — it could take four years or even longer to fill out the rest of his Cabinet spots with qualified dummies. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

What could go wrong? Don Jr says he's helping his father pick his Cabinet members, and he doesn't want anyone smarter than him. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/SeKb4KxOUj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 7, 2024

