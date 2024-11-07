NVidia to make CPUs for personal computers

NVidia, once an obscure gaming brand, now trades the title of world's most valuable company with Apple thanks to exposive demand for its graphics processors, used in AI. Now the company is planning to attack the market it always took care to work around: CPUs and systems in general. Tom's Hardware summarizes a paywalled report in DigiTimes.

The Arm-based PC platform for Windows is expected to rely on Nvidia's own CPU and GPU designs and will likely target the premium segment of the market.

Nvidia's ambitious client PC platform roadmap includes both internally developed platforms and platforms designed in collaboration with MediaTek. Nvidia is preparing to introduce a high-end Arm-based CPU and GPU platform for consumers in September 2025, with a 'commercial launch in March 2026,' according to the report. It is unclear whether DigiTimes means that Nvidia is set to introduce two platforms: one for consumer computers in September 2025 and another for business and commercial PCs in March 2026, or that Nvidia will formally introduce its PC platform in September and then ship it in volume in March.

Experts in the supply chain suggest that Nvidia will have a strong position to enter the client PC market due to its expertise and domination of the AI server market and discrete PC GPU market, as well as its experience with Grace CPUs and Tegra application processors.