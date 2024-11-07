Ruben Gallego still ahead of Kari Lake in Arizona Senate race

Here's a silver lining from yesterday's "sh*tstorm" of an election—at least the utterly deranged news-anchor-turned-rightwing-conspiracy theorist Kari Lake hasn't won a seat in the U.S. Senate! While the race is officially too early to call, as of 3 pm MST on November 6, Democrat Ruben Gallego has a 60,000 vote lead over Lake, with 63% of the votes in (with an estimated 1,325,000 remaining, according to NBC News).

NBC News provides context for the Lake-Gallego race:

The Arizona Senate race is between Democrat Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake. The contest is one of the most closely watched in the nation as Democrats try to hold a seat being vacated by Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat and then switched to become an independent. Lake is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and has mimicked his claims of stolen elections.

While AZ Central reported, at 1:50 pm, that "an unusual and prolonged silence hung over Arizona's U.S. Senate race," Gallego posted on the site formerly known as Twitter that his campaign was feeling good about his chances of winning. He stated:

We are closely watching as results come in, and we're feeling very optimistic. This team has worked tirelessly to connect with Arizonans across the state, and I'm proud of the campaign we've run. While we wait for the final count, I want to thank everyone who showed up, volunteered, and supported us.

Oh please, please, please let Gallego be the victor here! And, for fuc*s sake, please do not let Kari Lake end up with a spot in the Trump administration!