Star Wars Outlaws gets new creative director

Star Wars Outlaws was released at the end of September to mixed reviews. Many of the early reviews and YouTube reactions were highly negative. I'm not here to tell you that Outlaws is perfect, but it's fun and feels like an immersive Star Wars experience. I have had a blast sneaking, climbing, and blowing things up with Nix. The active subreddit for Outlaws indicates that I am not totally alone in this.

There has been much over-the-top reporting that this was a full-blown disaster for the publisher, Ubisoft. I was concerned that this might cause them to cut their losses, cancel the planned DLC, and forget there ever was a game about Kay Vess and Nix. On the contrary, Ubisoft has announced that significant changes are coming in the next update.

Outlaws' new creative director, Drew Rechner, released the first dev update, which announced upcoming improvements to combat, stealth, and player controls, all areas that have spawned player complaints. The update will be released on November 21st, along with the game's Steam launch and the release of the first DLC, Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card.

I look forward to continuing to explore this rich, open world with my weird little companion and hopefully beating Lando at Sabacc.

