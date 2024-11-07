Video of mystery animal seen in West Virginia park

Huntington, West Virginia resident Brittany Keller recorded the below video of a "strange-looking creature" skulking around Ritter Park with a herd of deer. Keller shared the video with a local online group, some of whom insisted it's a lemur. It does indeed resemble a lemur, is a small, tree-dwelling primate known for its large, reflective eyes, long bushy tail, and playful, agile movements.

Thing is, Lemurs are native to Madagascar, about 9,000 miles from Ritter Park.

WBAZ asked Andy McKee, CEO of the nearby Zoology Zone Science Center, for his take on this odd animal.

"It would be very odd that there would be a lemur out in this area unless it was somebody's pet," McKee said. "It looks more like a fox with mange, or some sort of issue."

Hmmm… my bet is that it's a wayward chupacbras.





(via Coast to Coast)

