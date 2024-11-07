Voters claim they voted day after election in Kimmel street interview

"Did you vote today?" seemed like a simple question, until Jimmy Kimmel's crew asked it on Hollywood Boulevard the day after the election. In what could be either comedy or tragedy, the video revealed just how disconnected some Americans are from the electoral process.

The segment featured confident people who thought Wednesday was election day. Others outright lied about voting that day.

Here are some of the interviews:

Okay, today is Wednesday, November 6th, Election Day. You're planning on voting today?

Yes.

Do you know where your polling place is?

It's by my house.

By your house. Are there big lines at the polling place today?

Yes, there is.

Are you worried about standing in line? Or is that part of the whole process?

It's part of the whole process. Yeah. You need to make sure that you stay and vote. Even if that line is a little long, you just got to make sure you stay in that line.

Let me ask you this, Andres. Do you think Joe Biden still has a chance?

Yes.

***

Today, Wednesday, November 6th, obviously Election Day. Are you excited about it?

I'm excited, but I'm very nervous as well. Yes.

Do you have any predictions for the election?

I don't have any predictions. I've been watching the news and it's hard to say what's going to happen.

So what news have you been watching?

I'm kind of a news junkie, so I read a lot on the Internet. I watch NBC. I watch a little bit of Fox.

Do you plan on voting today?

Yes.

Are you going to vote today?

Mm -hmm.

Who are you voting for today?

Harris.

Harris? Yes. Great. She could use that vote. Do you think Harris could still get it done?

I hope so. I believe in you. We believe in you. You can do it. You got this.

***

Today's the big election. Where are you going to be watching the voting results today?

Just from home.

From home?

Yeah.

Who are you watching with?

My boyfriend.

Is he voting today?

Yes. Yeah.

Are there long lines at the polls you're seeing today?

Not at the place we went to, no. It wasn't too bad, but.

Do you want to wish Kamala Harris good luck today in the election?

I do.

Look right in there and tell her.

Okay, good luck with the election. I really hope you win. I'm putting all my hope into it, so yeah.

***

Why is it so important for people to get out today, Wednesday, November 6th, and vote?

Because a lot of rights are on the line and it's important to have your voice be heard.

And if we're not paying attention, we're gonna lose all our rights.

Exactly.

***

Today's election day, Wednesday, November 6th. Are you gonna vote or are you gonna vote by mail?

Probably by mail.

By mail?

Yeah, yeah.

Who are you supporting?

Oh, Who's running for president?

Previously:

• Jimmy Kimmel reveals Trump cultists' blind devotion

• 'Whiny little bitch' — Trump's tough guy act KO'd by Dave Bautista in savage parody

• Badly confused Donald Trump calls for Johnny Carson to replace Jimmy Kimmel