Are your knives ready for holiday meal prep? Get 'em ready with this knife sharpener

Be honest: when was the last time you sharpened your poor knives? If it's taking longer than a second to come up with an answer, then it's been way too long. So, you might want to consider cleaning and sharpening them up ahead of the year's biggest cooking season: the holidays.

There's no need to drop your knives off to get professionally sharpened when you have the Angle Pro. It's a knife sharpener that comes with a gauge to measure the blade angle of your knives and three different tools for maintaining their sharpness. Grab it at the unbeatable price of $49.99 (reg. $199) before this price drop ends in two days!

Not the knife sharpener your parents had

Funded on Kickstarter, the Angle Pro isn't an ordinary sharpener—it can sharpen knives of various sizes, thanks to the stainless steel gauge that will measure your knife's blade angle so you can use the appropriate-sized tools for more precise sharpening.

Use three diamond wheels for sharpening and three ceramic wheels for straightening blades. They're so easy to use, and all you need to do is slice the blade against the wheel until you're happy with its sharpness. Check out this video to see it in action:

New edge, new(ish) knives

If you're cheffing up like Bobby Flay or the Barefoot Contessa, your blades might eventually need a completely new edge. There's no need to pay for professional re-edging or ditch your old knives for a brand-new set—you can do it right at home with the Angle Pro's tungsten carbide rods!

Get your dull kitchen knives ready for all the holiday cooking you'll do by grabbing the Angle Pro knife sharpener with an angle gauge, now just $49.99. This best-of-web pricing is only available until November 10 at 11:59 PM Pacific or while supplies are still available.

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge

Only $49.99 at Boing Boing

