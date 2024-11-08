Dangling upside-down fox rescued from wooden fence

In Austin, Texas, a fox failed in its attempt to climb a wooden fence. Unfortunately as it slid down, one of the animal's back legs got caught between the slats.

Fortunately, passers-by noticed the fox's predicament and called authorities.

"Thankfully there was a table right there, so not all the weight was on its leg," the Austin Animal Center stated on social media.



They managed to free the fox and transport it to a wildlife rescue facility where it will be examined and released.

No word on what the fox said.

Previously:

• Animal lover cares for hat

• Watch: 'Best in Underbite' at the American Dog Rescue Show