Doorknobs for sale in thrift shop were something else entirely

A customer of an RSPCA thrift shop in North Yorkshire, England spotted two polished curved metal objects on a table of bric-a-brac. Noting that they appeared be toys of the adult variety, she decided to inquire about them.

"I asked the shop assistant if she knew what they were, and she said she thought they were 'tiny little door knobs or knobs for a draw or a cabinet,'" the customer told the US Sun. "I explained what they actually were, not without blushing bright red, and that it would be a good idea to put on rubber gloves and put them straight in the bin, which she did."

The butt plugs had been tagged at £2 which seems like a pretty good deal.

"We're glad this good faith mistake has given people a little laugh and hope this goes to show there are some brilliant bargains – and unexpected surprises – to be found in charity shops," an RSPCA spokesperson said.



