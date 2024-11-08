Elwood Edwards, the voice of AOL's "You've got mail", dead at 74

Elwood Edwards on The Tonight Show

Elwood Edwards died Tuesday, one day before his 75th birthday. If not a household name, Edwards was a household sound for a generation of internet users: his was the voice America Online commissioned to say "You've got mail!' whenever you logged in and had something to read.

His former employer, WKYC-TV Studios in Cleveland, confirmed the sad news. The details of the illness remain unclear. Elwood was a staple at the Ohio station for years, working as a graphics whiz and camera operator, among other roles. But, it was back in 1989 when he struck gold, earning worldwide fame — and a spot in internet history — as the voice of America Online's "You've Got Mail" message. He was asked to record just 4 simple lines — "Welcome," "You've Got Mail," "Files Done," and "Goodbye"

He was paid $200. Hopefully he got more substantial remuneration for later appearances such as this one on The Tonight Show.