Intel to bring back office coffee to "boost morale"

After a rough year that saw mass layoffs, half its value lopped off at the stock market, and its delisting from the Dow index, Intel has a turnaround plan: office coffee. Workers there will soon be able to avail themselves of the beverage free of charge at the point of service. Morale should thereby improve and with it the struggling chipmaker's commercial fortunes.

The chip manufacturer said free in-office beverages would return to worksites in an internal message in a bid to improve morale, the Oregonian reported.

"Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines," the message, viewed by the Oregonian, read. "We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture."

However, the complimentary fruits that employees had grown used to will not be restocked, the outlet reported.