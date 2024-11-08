Plumber's car explodes in NY, damaging 5 houses and 5 cars (video)

A car exploded this morning before 7:00 a.m. in Queens, New York, spewing fire and debris that damaged five nearby houses and five cars.

The Infiniti belonged to a plumber, who used it not only to get to work, but to store natural gas and acetylene tanks, according to ABC7 News. But at least one of the tanks apparently began to leak, which may have triggered the explosion.

The fiasco made for dramatic footage, which was caught on surveillance camera (see video below, posted by Citizen NYC). But fortunately, nobody was hurt — including the plumber's mother and brother, who were about to leave home and get into the car right before it exploded.

🚨#NewYork: A car burst into flames and exploded, shooting thick smoke and fire into the sky. pic.twitter.com/lZPyVCzqgx — Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) November 8, 2024

From ABC7:

[Car owner Dinell] Harricharan wasn't home at the time of the explosion and was shocked when he saw the damage. "We just have natural gas for the business, but we didn't think anything was leaking because we always secure the tank and make sure it's closed," he said. "We learned it's not safe to have it in the car." It's a devastating loss for his family business. He said they will have to replace the vehicle and all the tools that were being stored in the car.

