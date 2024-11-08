Thunderbird celebrates 20th anniversary

I use Thunderbird because it's the only mail client that seems able to cope with thirty years of email archives I have. I always go back to it. It, though, is but 20 years old.

On December 7, 2004, Thunderbird 1.0 was released. Thunderbird is free. Free to use. Free of ads. Free of data tracking. We rely solely on the generosity of our supporters and less than 3% of Thunderbird users keep us going. Please help us continue for another 20 years.

Not to be confused with the uncanny British puppet show.

