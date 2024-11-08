Tourist tries to befriend coyote — [chomp] — and learns painful lesson: "Ow! You motherf*cker!" (video)

A tourist in Mammoth, California tried to hobnob with a coyote, and swiftly learned a painful lesson in the process.

"Come here. It's cold, I know," the gentleman cooed, beckoning the wild creature with an outstretched arm.

But rather than considering the man as his new buddy, all the coyote saw was a slab of raw steak in the form of a hand. And so naturally, he took a chomp at the kind offer. "Ow! You motherfuc*er! Sonofbitch got me! Goddamn coyotes!" the man shouted with utter disbelief. Because how dare a coyote act like, er, a coyote. (See video below, posted by touronsofyellowstone.)

