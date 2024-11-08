Umberto Eco's chilling warning: 14 signs of fascism

Umberto Eco's 1995 essay "Ur-Fascism" outlines 14 common features of fascism based on his experience growing up as a boy in Mussolini's Italy and his analysis of fascist movements throughout history. He begins his essay:

In 1942, at the age of ten, I received the First Provincial Award of Ludi Juveniles (a voluntary, compulsory competition for young Italian Fascists- that is, for every young Italian). I elaborated with rhetorical skill on the subject "Should we die for the glory of Mussolini and the immortal destiny of Italy?" My answer was positive. I was a smart boy.

He argued that while there was "only one Nazism," fascism appears in many different forms and it always has 14 features:

Cult of tradition

Rejection of modernism

Action for action's sake

Disagreement viewed as treason

Fear of difference

Appeal to social frustration

Obsession with plots

Enemies portrayed as both strong and weak

Pacifism seen as trafficking with the enemy

Contempt for the weak

Cult of heroism

Machismo and weaponry

Selective populism

Eco argues that fascism seems to be a default state for humanity. "Freedom and liberation are an unending task" to counter it, he said.

