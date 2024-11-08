Umberto Eco's chilling warning: 14 signs of fascism

Italian writer Umberto Eco (Rob Bogaerts/Anefo photo collection) Netherlands National Archives, CC0 Italian writer Umberto Eco (Rob Bogaerts/Anefo photo collection) Netherlands National Archives, CC0

Umberto Eco's 1995 essay "Ur-Fascism" outlines 14 common features of fascism based on his experience growing up as a boy in Mussolini's Italy and his analysis of fascist movements throughout history. He begins his essay:

In 1942, at the age of ten, I received the First Provincial Award of Ludi Juveniles (a voluntary, compulsory competition for young Italian Fascists- that is, for every young Italian). I elaborated with rhetorical skill on the subject "Should we die for the glory of Mussolini and the immortal destiny of Italy?" My answer was positive. I was a smart boy.

He argued that while there was "only one Nazism," fascism appears in many different forms and it always has 14 features:

  • Cult of tradition
  • Rejection of modernism
  • Action for action's sake
  • Disagreement viewed as treason
  • Fear of difference
  • Appeal to social frustration
  • Obsession with plots
  • Enemies portrayed as both strong and weak
  • Pacifism seen as trafficking with the enemy
  • Contempt for the weak
  • Cult of heroism
  • Machismo and weaponry
  • Selective populism

Look familiar?

Eco argues that fascism seems to be a default state for humanity. "Freedom and liberation are an unending task" to counter it, he said.

Open Culture has a more in-depth look at the 14 features.

Previously: