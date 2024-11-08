Watch as Pee-Wee Herman feeds Roosevelt the dog

Sometimes you just need to watch an entire minute of a doggo chowing down on some sloppy, wet dog food. And if that's you, right now, you're in luck. Here's a clip from Season 5, Episode 4 of Pee-Wee's Playhouse. In it, Roosevelt the dog is hungry, so Pee-Wee opens a can of dog food, dumps it in Roosevelt's bowl, and places it on the floor. And then for the next full minute, the camera provides an extreme close-up look at Roosevelt chomping down on his food. I hate the sound of humans eating, but I could literally watch (and hear) Roosevelt eating for hours. He's simply adorable.

The episode was called "Tango Time" and was released on October 6, 1990. Could this be the first televised animal ASMR?

If you want to view the entire episode with better resolution, here you go—the eating scene starts at 5:15. Enjoy!