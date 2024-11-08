Watch these cannibalistic corn figures roast their own kind in bizarre cooking video

In this corny video, two cute anthropomorphic figures made of real-life corns on the cob roast a corn on the cob. One of the little corn guys cranks a metal handle round and round, turning the corn on the cob over a small fire.

The other corn chef fans a leaf onto the rotating cob, keeping the fire going. These cannibalistic corn creatures have made me feel quite hungry for a piece of buttered corn.

I love when people play with their food in funny and creative ways like this. I hope this person opens up a corn stand one day and displays this wonderful gadget.

See also: For delicious corn, boil water, add corn, turn off heat, and cover for 10-30 min