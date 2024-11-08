You won't believe what people are using in their scrapbooks now

TL;DR: Junk journalers love this Kodak instant photo printer—check out now to save 30%.

It's garbage. Yup. Everywhere these new scrapbookers go, they collect pieces of trash like raccoons — train tickets, receipt paper, a piece of their muffin wrapper, etc. They call it "junk journaling," and it's replacing scrapbooking as we know it.

You should try it, especially since all you need is a journal and, well, garbage. But if you want to spice things up, you can get a little extra crafty. Some junk journalers have Kodak smartphone photo printers, so they can make DIY stickers or print out pictures.

This Kodak gadget is so cool because it doesn't need any ink or cords, it prints full-color photos in just one minute, and the pictures have an adhesive backing that's ready for your journal.

Junk journaling: The perfect craft for non-crafty people

Intrigued but fear you're not artistic enough? Don't worry — that's the whole appeal! The beauty of junk journaling is in the junk itself.

Let's say you go to the rodeo with your friends. Be prepared to save every scrap of trash you can find, like flyers, rider announcements, and part of your cheese curd basket. Also, be sure to take plenty of pictures.

Then, when you get home, print out a photo of you and your friends decked out in those cowboy hats using the Kodak gadget. You can even use the free Kodak app to add a fun filter, border, or stickers to really make it pop. Once it's done printing, stick the 2"x3" photo into your journal.

Finish the spread with the other trash scraps you collected, sticking them down with glue or tape. Don't worry about it looking perfect — it's not supposed to be.

If there are any open spaces, you might use your Kodak photo printer to make some DIY stickers. Google some Western designs, hit print, and cut them out!

