YouTuber uses worthless currency to trick notorious Paris street scammers

The Honest Guide YouTubers, known for their tips and advice for people visiting Prague, traveled to Paris to reveal the "cups and ball" scammers who target tourists around landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Sacré-Cœur Basilica.

The cups and ball scam operates with multiple individuals working together, using intimidation and sleight of hand to trick tourists into betting – and losing – money. The Honest Guides spent several days observing these groups, secretly capturing footage of their tactics and the unfortunate tourists who got suckered.

The second half of the video is where the fun begins — the Honest Guides use expired Belarusian rubles and "lose" a significant amount of the worthless money. They then applaud the scammers' performance, telling them they know they are scammers and wanted to make fun of them.

The video ends with a confrontation, spitting, and a promise of a part 2. I can't wait.

