6 cozy pillow fort ideas from IKEA

In 2020, IKEA released six different pillow fort instructions to help people stay entertained during quarantine. These all look like great places to read a book or spend the day drinking coffee and sketching.

The fortress style looks particularly cozy to me. This type of pillow fort is built around a couch, sheltering you inside a canopy that covers the seating area. It makes me want to spend the night on my couch just so I can sleep inside.

I love being in a small, comfortable space, and I'm saving these designs so I can build them all. They look like so much fun to make with friends or kids.

See also: MyPillow auctioning off its equipment after claimed $100m loss