6 cozy pillow fort ideas from IKEA

Pillowfort (Ikea Russia) Pillowfort (Ikea Russia)

In 2020, IKEA released six different pillow fort instructions to help people stay entertained during quarantine. These all look like great places to read a book or spend the day drinking coffee and sketching.

The fortress style looks particularly cozy to me. This type of pillow fort is built around a couch, sheltering you inside a canopy that covers the seating area. It makes me want to spend the night on my couch just so I can sleep inside.

I love being in a small, comfortable space, and I'm saving these designs so I can build them all. They look like so much fun to make with friends or kids.

