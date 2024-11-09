Eight times the A-Team tricked B.A.

Member of a crack commando unit that escaped from a maximum security stockade to take refuge in the Los Angeles underground way back in 1972, B.A. Baracus famously had a fear of flying. The A-Team, however, could not let this stand in the way of their do-goodery.

Before Hollywood realized a reliance on the "old Mickey Finn" was teaching Americans awful behavior, the A-Team romanticized drugging one of its team members. The video is fun to watch and distracting, especially as BA shows us, in true Mr. T fashion, what it takes to overcome his fear of flying.

The hamburger bit is fantastic, and the milk is right on, but nothing says Mr. T more than loving one's mother. I wouldn't want to fly with a pilot named Mad Dog, either.

