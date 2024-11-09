Happy Birthday to the grandson of America's 10th president

November 9 is the 96th birthday of Harrison Tyler, whose grandpa was the United States' tenth president. John Tyler (1790-1862), served as president from 1841-1845.

How can the grandson of a president born in the 18th century still be alive? John Tyler had his son Lyon Gardiner Tyler in 1853 when John was 63 years old. Lyon Gardiner Tyler had his son Harrison in 1928 when he was 75 years old.

Just a tidbit of American History information just as American History is about to end.

Here is a video of Harrison in 2012.

H/t and more info at MentalFloss.com