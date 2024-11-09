Heartbreaking photos reveal what beloved stuffed animals look like after years of love

This series of photos by artist Katja Kemnitz shows stuffies before and after they've been loved. The series evokes feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality for childhood. It's also visually fascinating to see how the stuffies have changed in appearance over time.

My favorite out of this selection of photos is the rabbit in the very last slide. The toy is completely torn open, and barely resembles its former self. I'm glad that whoever had this bunny doll hung onto it, even after it began falling apart.

The "after" images all make me curious about the story of the toy and all that it's been through. I could never tire of looking at images from this series.

From Instagram:

"I think the broken stuffed animals have a lot of soul. the project is inspired by my older daughter, who took her plush dog everywhere when she was little. One day I found this dog again without a button eye and torn seams in the store and bought it. She did not like him. the old one was better and could not be replaced.", the artist said. The project is a visual definition of "to be loved is to be changed."

