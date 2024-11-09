Meet Short Run Comix Festival's women creators

November in Seattle means grayer skies, shorter days, and Short Run Comix Festival, the gathering of indie comics and illustrators now in it's 20th year. I enjoyed seeing the work of the featured local and regional creators–and many are women.

I picked up Kiku Hughes' "Dead Men's Tales," a mystery at sea on a Cousteau-like research boat. Great use of color and nice "draftman-ship."

Koreangry is the name used by LA-based Korean-American artist Eunsoo Jeong. Her display included the whimsical armatured figures and sets she uses to create fumetti-style photo comics, dealing with issues of ethnicity, immigration, and social justice. Imagine "Wallace and Grommet" with a social conscience: angry and adorable.

Photo: Bob Knetzger

Chelsea Akpan is a freelance cartoonist with a MFA in Comics. I like her animation-inspired visual style and wild colors. Her fluid and exaggerated character design reminds me of the emotional expression of Ren & Stimpy—but through female eyes.

(And if you'll allow this bit of knepotism) Seattle's own Laura Knetzger tabled with a selection of her books, zines and merch. Both adults and families with kids were attracted to her Eisner-winning "Bigfoot and Nessy" and popular "Bug Boys" books. It's nice to have some "all ages" comix in the mix!

(Eagle-eyed Seattle comix fans will spot Fantagraphic Bookstore curator Larry Reid chatting with festival executive director Kelly Froh.)