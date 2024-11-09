Using someone else's shower is like solving a Rubik's cube

I've never seen an image that describes what it's like to use someone else's shower better than this one. This extremely accurate meme shows a shower with a Rubik's cube instead of a shower handle.

I've had far too many situations as a guest at someone else's house where turning on the shower and getting it to the right temperature feels like solving an expert-level puzzle. I end up spending so much time trying to figure it out that when I finally get it right, I feel pressured to make my actual shower as short as possible because I feel guilty about all the water I've wasted.

My favorite kinds of shower faucets are the ones where you turn one simple handle toward hot or cold. Anything more than that and my brain starts to malfunction.

See also: Turn any shower into a luxury experience with this jumbo showerhead