Amazon is making a Mass Effect TV show

Amazon's Fallout TV show was surprisingly good, against all odds, and it seems that they're striking while the iron is hot. A second season of Fallout is on the way, of course, but Amazon has recently announced another show based on another beloved sci-fi game: Bioware's Mass Effect.

Per Variety, the show will be helmed by Daniel Casey, the writer behind Fast & Furious 9. This isn't immediately comforting, to put it lightly, unless you really wanted to see Shepard pull off some sick drifts in the Mako.

Daniel Casey is set to write and executive produce the adaptation. Karim Zreik will executive produce under his Cedar Tree Productions banner, with Ari Arad and EA's Michael Gamble also executive producing. Cedar Tree is currently under an overall deal at Amazon MGM Studios. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps.

You may recognize Arad's name from, among other lackluster adaptations, the Borderlands movie. It's likely safe to assume that, like the Fallout show, Mass Effect will be an original story set in the game's lore-dense universe, but with names like these attached, whether that story is worth telling is still very much up in the air.

It can't possibly be worse than Andromeda, though… right?