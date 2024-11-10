Find out why people leave sticks instead of flowers on this grave

This 100-year-old grave belongs to a dog named Rex. Rex is believed to have belonged to a fruit merchant named John E. Stow, who died in 1884.

Instead of flowers, Rex's grave receives sticks. In the photo [note: no photo is actually included], visitors have accumulated a large pile of sticks on his grave. This is such a heartwarming tradition!

You can visit Rex's grave at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York. Don't forget to leave a stick!

