Germ theory denial is dangerous and on the rise

We don't know yet whether RFK, Jr. will have an official cabinet role in Trump's administration, but the Independent reports that Trump has "continued to promise his one-time third-party presidential rival free rein over health, food and medicines during his potential second administration." Bloomberg also states that the "vaccine denier" who is also an "opponent of drinking water fluoridation" will likely play "a significant role in the administration and drastically change the nation's public health practices." And the New York Times reports that Kennedy himself recently stated, "I want to be in the White House, and he has assured me that I'm going to have that."

We have covered RFK, Jr.'s conspiracy-laden ramblings many times in the past, but since he's poised to officially have power soon, I thought it was important to revisit just how dangerous this man might be for public health.

I recently read a new article by Tara Smith (College of Public Health, Kent State University) in the peer-reviewed journal AIDS and Behavior that provides a deep dive into RFK, Jr.'s decades-long anti-vaccine campaign, his more recent embracing of conspirituality and COVID-19 denialism, and his role in the resurgence of HIV denialism that has occurred since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and that was bolstered by his 2021 book The Real Anthony Fauci. RFK, Jr. even moves dangerously close to embracing "terrain theory" (which I've written about here in the past) and denying germ theory, which Smith describes as "the idea that if one's body is health enough, it cannot be damaged by microbes."

Isobel Whitcomb provides a great overview of terrain theory in Popular Science, which is definitely worth a read if you want a primer on its beliefs and origins. She defines terrain theory as a wide range of beliefs that range from the "total denial of the existence of viruses and bacteria" to the idea that lifestyle choices are what determine whether "otherwise benevolent microbes to transform into pathogens." The main idea is that it's the body's ecosystem, or "terrain"—and NOT germs or pathogens—that allows disease to foster. This line of thought has bolstered the ideas that masks, vaccines, and other infectious disease mitigations are not only unnecessary, but also harmful to one's "natural immunity." Whitcomb also strongly stresses the point that terrain theory has NO legitimacy among the actual, real scientific community.

If terrain theory were just wacky and harmless, that would be one thing. But it's not—it's dangerous and deadly. And sadly, it's on the rise. Smith stresses that germ theory denial has become more popular and public since the COVID-19 pandemic started, explaining that "Google searches for "terrain theory" increased in March 2020 and have remained relatively high since, compared to the 4 years prior to the pandemic."

Just how troubling is terrain theory? If you have the stomach for it, go check out the Facebook group, "Terrain Model Refutes Germ Theory" (which has 37.7 thousand members), but be prepared to get sad and angry reading all of the posts. The group provides a long description that you can read online, but here's an excerpt:

The Terrain Model is antithetical to the Germ Theory of disease. The Germ Theory of disease creation claims that microorganisms invade the body and that this is what causes disease. Despite the passage of more than 150 years, it has still not been scientifically verified. When subjected to credible third-party testing, the evidence supporting The Germ Theory fails to prove that any germ is the direct cause of any disease. . . The Terrain Model is a disease model which states that the state of the Terrain (the internal conditions of the body) is the cause of dis-ease within the body. The Terrain Model disproves Germ Theory which states that external invading "germs" are the cause of disease. . . The Natural Hygienists also observed that there are two forms of disease symptoms, constructive symptoms and malfunction symptoms. Constructive Symptoms are symptoms like "Colds" or "Flus", where the body is expelling toxins/wastes/poisons. Malfunction Symptoms are when the body has moved into a Chronic state where the wastes (toxemia) is affecting the function of an organ or gland.

I regularly visit the Facebook group and am usually aghast at what I see. I captured some of the posts that jumped out at me yesterday when perusing the page. These aren't unusual, as people routinely seek advice for all kinds of diseases including cancer as well as illnesses that sound exactly like norovirus, flu, COVID-19, bronchitis, pneumonia, and more. Sadly, the answers almost always focus on eating raw foods and explaining how viruses don't exist. It's infuriating to me that so many people believe in terrain theory and that so much terrible misinformation and harmful medical advice is being doled out. And I fear that this kind of dangerous rhetoric will just continue to expand if RFK, Jr. becomes a mouthpiece for public health, or, worse yet, involved in public health legislation and policy.

Below are some posts and replies from the "Terrain Model Refutes Germ Theory" Facebook page. I first present a screenshot of the post/question, and then some of the responses.

Cancer is 7th stage of disease and body's coping mechanism to survive in toxic terrain. By changing your diet, you are removing the cause of cancer. Natural human diet comprises of fresh, ripe fruit, tender (non bitter and not spicy) leafy greens and small amount of nuts and seeds. I would start with the diet and increasing water intake to 4L a day asap and considered water fasting under supervision. Start fasting. Start with a 7 day. Eat for 2 days then fast again. If you can fast for 72 hours it's worth it. I had the same diagnosis in 2017. Eat fruit and heal

Rabies does not exist… That is what I keep saying…I have lived and traveled to 3rd world countries where there are stray dogs everywhere. Twice a year in Venezuela they would poison the strays to keep the population down. No word ever about rabies. Also, My aunt moved to the States over 45 years ago from Vietnam, she too said they never heard of rabies or their dogs didn't have all these diseases like they do here in the states. My dog was perfectly healthy until I had to bring him in for his rabies vaccine, nothing but skin issues since. I am feeding him a raw diet and making changes but it is awful. Q: Well then, if not rabies then what is when bite almost kills you? It's something!! A: You're correct, it's something — just not what we're told it is. The problem here is that the public is being lied to about what causes disease, including rabies. If we don't know the truth about what's making us sick, then the basis on which we treat disease is completely flawed, therefore keeping us sick. I invite you to learn about Louis Pasteur, how he determined rabies "exists" via monkey brains, Koch's Postulates, and how not a single alleged virus, including alleged rabies, has ever passed Koch's Postulates, and to this day has never been fully sequenced without the help of computer programs guessing the missing links. You can start by reading 'Bechamp or Pasteur?" by Ethel Hume and "The Contagion Myth" by Dr Tom Cowan. Enjoy! Q: Along the same concept. I'm curious about the Ebola outbreaks of the 80's and 90s. A: All fake. These events always occur in remote places where no one can go to debunk it. But some TV crew is always there filming the actors in their hazmat suits. I find it interesting 'new' things like Ebola- I think they are lab created problems- were just lab rats, poison and experimentation in poor villagers

Here's the full article about AIDS denial by Tara Smith in the October 2024 issue of AIDS and Behavior.

Here's Isobel Whitcomb's overview and debunking of terrain theory in Popular Science.