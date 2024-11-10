How to turn an ugly water stain on the ceiling into a creepy Big Bird character

If you have a big, ugly water stain on your ceiling, you have a few options. You can take a trip to home depot and fix the problem yourself, or you can call a maintenance worker who will use their expertise to solve the issue.

Alternatively, you can turn the stain into a demonic looking Big Bird character by attaching a simple paper cutout of Big Bird's face onto the stain. This will only work if your stain is shaped like Big Bird's head. If it's not, you're out of luck and I don't know what to tell you.

The person who transformed this water stain into a slightly deranged looking big bird who will constantly stare down at everyone in the office really knows how to make lemonade out of lemons. I wonder if he's still there today, watching over everyone.



