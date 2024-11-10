I was shocked to learn this eyeball belongs to a pig, and not a politician

Upon first glance, I thought the image on the left belonged to a certain politician. After reading the caption, I learned that this is a comparison between a pig's eye (left) and a human eye (right).

Besides looking eerily similar, what else do pig and human eyes have in common? Here are some similarities: Both pigs and humans have similar eye structures, including the cornea, lens, retina, and optic nerve. Pigs also have round pupils, like humans, which help control the amount of light entering the eye.

Pigs' eyes are also different from human eyes in multiple ways. The eyes of pigs are positioned more to the sides of their heads, giving them a wider field of view, whereas humans have forward-facing eyes for better depth perception and focus on objects in front.

I haven't seen an animal eye resemble a (specific) human's eye as closely as the one in this image. How uncanny!

